Small fire burns at Turkey Track Shooting Area; highlights history of wildfires

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and multiple fire agencies responded to the Turkey Tracks shooting area near the Douglas County and Teller County lines on Friday.

News5 viewers in the area first reached out with their concerns after neighbors in the area reported seeing smoke in the area.

Crews on scene told News5 Journalist Peter Choi that the fire was roughly two acres in size, and thanks to a quick response, crews were able to get to it quickly before it spread.

An update from the United States Forest Service determined the size of the fire to be 8 acres in size and human-caused.

Due to unexploded ammunition and a focus on firefighter safety, we are taking an indirect approach for #TurkeyTracks69Fire while utilizing full suppression efforts.



Smoke will be visible for the next few days as fuels continue to consume within the fire perimeter. pic.twitter.com/yA3d9O2pgD — USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) November 28, 2025

Residents in the area can expect smoke to be seen in the area for the next few days as crews take an indirect approach to fighting the fire out of concerns of live ammunition within the fire perimeter.

There were no structures or injuries to report as a result of the fire.

News5 has been extensively covering what neighbors are calling the "wild west", as the Turkey Track Shooting Area is located on Pike National Forest land and has historically had about five to ten fires a year, according to a report by the United States Forest Service.

Just two weeks ago, News5's Brett Forrest spoke with Douglas County resident Daniel Voth about his concerns with the shooting area and what homeowners' insurance is saying about the area. You can watch the latest coverage below.

