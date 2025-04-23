Peyton Fire Department working to contain a wildland fire near Sweet Road

PEYTON — The Peyton, Falcon, Ellicott, and Elbert Fire Departments are working to contain an outside wildland fire near Sweet Road between Bradshaw Road and Peyton Highway.

Community members are asked to avoid the area while the crews work to contain the fire.

The size of the fire and containment numbers have not been released at this time, but News5 will release more information as it becomes available.

Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont Counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

