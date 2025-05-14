Office of Emergency Management puts together new advanced evacuation plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management has put together a new advanced evacuation plan.

The plan focuses on three key areas to help public safety.

It will use an A.I. simulation tool called Lardis that can identify bottlenecks and optimize evacuation routes. The team uses strategies and tactics that are specific to the Pikes Peak region.

Emergency crews say they have learned from past wildfires to update their plan.

One big challenge is when a wildfire is fast moving and wind driven. They say these fires make evacuations more difficult and require more time.

"The wildfires that we have to plan for today are different than the wildfires we've had in the past, and these are fast moving, wind driven wildfires in the built environment where there are challenging evacuations," said Andrew Notbohm, Director of the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management. "This plan is to help first responders with operational coordination and resource support so we can help the community members get out quickly."

They also say wildfire season is year round in Colorado, especially since wildfires are becoming more prevalent during the winter months.

