Manitou Springs Fire Department conducting training in Deer Valley Park on Sunday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Manitou Springs Fire Department will be conducting training on Sunday morning in Deer Valley Park.

According to the department, residents should expect to see smoke or fire equipment in the park between 9:00 a.m. - noon. This is the second training the department has done at the park in June, one taking place early this month on June 10.

You are asked not to call 911, as this is a scheduled wildland fire training exercise.

The department says that they are working to maintain their readiness in the case of a wildfire response.

For non-emergency questions, you can contact the Manitou Springs Fire Department at (719)685-1444 or El Paso County Dispatch at (719)390-5555.

