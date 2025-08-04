Living with Wildfire Town Halls expanding to include the eastern parts of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is preparing to host their first-ever Living with Wildfire Town Hall for those who live out east, near grassy areas or open spaces.
The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Pavilion at Banning Lewis Ranch.
Firefighters will show drone footage of recent local fires and explain their response tactics.
It's also an opportunity for you to learn about evacuation plans and sign up for emergency notifications, as well as tips on how to protect your home in case a wildfire breaks out near you.
For more information, click here.
