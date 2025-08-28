Latest on Colorado wildfires: Slow-moving Lee Fire downgraded in size following 'updated mapping'

DENVER, Colo. — The Lee Fire burning southwest of Meeker was downgraded in size Wednesday after fire officials said better mapping lead to a better estimate of the fire size.

On Monday, fire officials said the slow-moving blaze had burned 138,844 acres of land just a little more than three weeks after a lightning strike sparked the fire.

By Wednesday, however, fire officials told Scripps News Denver the acreage was adjusted back to 137,758 acres following improved mapping.

"The earlier increase was due to limitations in the previous data, which temporarily raised the estimate. With updated mapping now complete, the current acreage is 137,758 acres and reflects the most accurate information available," a spokesperson for the Incident Management Team currently battling the blaze told Scripps News Denver in an email.

The updated acreage officially rolls back the Lee Fire to the fifth-largest in state history, and puts it just two acres shy of tying with the Hayman Fire, which burned 137,760 acres in 2002.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecasted for the area Thursday, with the highest potential for storm development on the southern portion of the fire. Additional rain is expected overnight into early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.

Flash flooding is also possible Thursday, especially for burn scars and flood prone areas with saturated soils from recent rains, they added.

Scripps News Denver is tracking several other wildfires on Colorado's Western Slope. Below is a summary of those fires, containment amounts and where residents can learn more details.

‍

Size: 5,723 acres

Containment: 5%

First reported: Aug. 16

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 13 miles north of Dotsero

Evacuations 🏠: Mandatory evacuations and pre-evacuation notices can be viewed here.

The lightning-sparked Derby Fire, first reported on Aug. 16, is burning 13 miles north of Dotsero in Eagle and Garfield counties.

In an update Thursday, fire officials said crews continue to strengthen control line along the southeastern side of the fire. Meanwhile, fire officials said smoke may be visible within the fire footprint as the sun rekindles isolated areas of smoldering timber.

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) temporary closed the following areas: Lands north and west of the town of Gypsum that are north of Sweetwater Road; west of the Colorado River; east of the White River National Forest boundary, and south of Derby Creek.

Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Forest Service said the following eras were also temporarily closed: North of Sweetwater Lake, following the Forest boundary north and east to the southwestern edge of the Derby Mesa rim.

The Derby Mesa rim generally northwest to Big Spring. The W Mountain Trail (#1817) to its junction with the South W Trail (#2060). The Nellie’s (#1839) and Turret Creek (#1838) trails. And south to Sweetwater Lake.

Updates posted to:

InciWeb

Derby Fire Colorado

󠀠

Size: 137,758 acres

Containment: 90%

First reported: Aug. 2

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 18 miles southwest of Meeker

Evacuations 🏠: For the most up-to-date evacuation map, click here.

Pre-evacuations: For the most up-to-date pre-evacuation map, click here.

The lightning-sparked Lee Fire, first reported on Aug. 2, is burning 18 miles southwest of Meeker in Rio Blanco County. Three homes and 12 outbuildings have burned so far.

In a Thursday update, fire officials said crews will continue patrols along the fire perimeter to ensure it stays within its current footprint.

They added suppression repair operations are moving forward in close coordination with Resource Advisors and local agencies, following an approved Suppression Repair Plan.

Firefighters are also addressing areas disturbed by suppression activities, with crews working to stabilize firelines, restore ground conditions, and remove equipment no longer needed on the line.

A partial closure of the White River National Forest is still in effect due to the fire within the Blanco Ranger District west of and including the Long-Lost Trail system.

Updates posted to:

Elk and Lee Fire Information

Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office

InciWeb

󠀠

Size: 10,249 acres

Containment: 43%

First reported: July 28

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 5 miles west of Rico in the San Juan National Forest

Evacuations 🏠: No current evacuations

The lightning-sparked Stoner Mesa Fire, first reported on July 28, is burning west of Telluride inside the San Juan National Forest in Dolores County.

In an update Thursday, fire officials said crews were able to resume firefighting activity that had to be suspended due to wet weather earlier in the week.

Firefighters will be patrolling and will mop-up any hot spots deemed a potential threat to the firelines. A spot fire on the northern side of the fire was determined to be completely out, they added.

To sign up for Dolores County emergency alerts, click here. To sign up for Montezuma County emergency alerts, click here.

Updates posted to:

Stoner Mesa Fire Information

USDA Forest Service Facebook page

InciWeb

󠀠

Blue Ridge Fire

Size: 25 acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: Aug. 15

Cause: Under investigation

Location: La Plata County

Notes: All evacuation and pre-evacuation orders lifted on Aug. 18.

Crosho Fire

Size: 2,073 acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: Aug. 11 at 3:25 pm.

Cause: Unknown

Deer Creek Fire

Size: 17,724 Acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: July 10

Cause: Under investigation (as of last update on Aug. 12)

Location: Eastern Utah and Montrose County (Colorado)

Leroux Fire

Size: 195 Acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: Aug. 3

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Delta County

Oak Fire

Size: 75 acres

Contained: 78% (as of last update on Aug. 13)

First reported: Aug. 10

Cause: Structure fire

Location: Archuleta County west of Pagosa Springs

Notes: The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office said two suspects have been arrested in connection with an illegal burn that started this fire. The suspects have been identified as Sergio Alaniz Jr., 41, and Ross Heirigs, 60. They were arrested on charges of fourth-degree arson.

Peninsula Fire

Size: 17 acres

Containment: 80% (as of last update on Aug. 10)

First reported: Aug. 8

Cause: ⚡️

Location: South of Highway 145, between Norwood and Placerville

South Rim Fire

Size: 4,232 Acres

Containment: 100% containment likely will not occur until snowfall

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Turner Gulch Fire

Size: 31,699 acres

Contained: 96%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 8 miles northeast of Gateway in Mesa County

Evacuations 🏠: All evacuation orders have been lifted

Wright Draw Fire

Size: 466 acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Mesa County

Windy Gap Fire

Size: 30 acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: Aug. 6

Cause: Unknown

Location: Grand County

Yellowjacket Fire

Size: 29 acres

Contained: 40% (as of last update on Aug. 16)

First reported: Aug. 15

Cause: Unknown

Location: Northeast of Meeker

___

_____

