Latest on Colorado wildfires: Crosho Fire 100% contained as of Monday evening

DENVER — One of several fires that sparked in Rio Blanco County is now 100% contained.

The 2,073-acre Crosho Fire, first reported on Aug. 11, burned in the Routt National Forest. The cause of the blaze, which threatened several structures, is unknown at this time.

No structures were lost in the fire. The following roads have reopened, according to Routt County officials:



Routt County Road 132 from Routt County Road 15 to Dunckley Pass

Routt County Road 25 from Routt County Road 132A to Routt County Road 132

Routt County Road 19 from Routt County Road 15 to Routt County Road 25

Rio Blanco County Road 8 (Dunckley Pass) at the intersection of Rio Blanco County Road 8 and Rio Blanco County Road 19

The only road that remains closed is Routt County Road 15 from the intersection of Routt County Road 17 to Crosho Lake.

Meanwhile, the Lee Fire, which is also burning in Rio Blanco County, became the fourth-largest blaze in Colorado history Monday, a little more than three weeks after igniting southwest of Meeker.

As of 9:30 p.m. Monday, the fire has burned 138,844 acres and is 90% contained.

The Scrpps News Group is tracking several other wildfires on Colorado's Western Slope. Below is a summary of those fires, containment amounts and where residents can learn more details.

Size: 5,345 acres

Containment: 0%

First reported: Aug. 16

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 13 miles north of Dotsero

Evacuations 🏠: Mandatory evacuations and pre-evacuation notices can be viewed here.

The lightning-sparked Derby Fire, first reported on Aug. 16, is burning 13 miles north of Dotsero in Eagle and Garfield counties.

In an update Monday, fire officials said three-quarters of recent growth on the fire's southeast flank has been halted thanks to new control lines. Air support dropped flame retardant and water on the area on Monday.

The fire is growing slowly on other parts of its south perimeter. Firefighters are constructing new control lines in order to slow that growth.

Officials said structure protection crews are working along Red Dirt Creek Road. Firefighters have positioned sprinkler kits and removed surrounding fuels in an attempt to protect more than 500 structures.

Updates posted to:

InciWeb

Derby Fire Colorado

Size: 138,844 acres

Containment: 90%

First reported: Aug. 2

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 18 miles southwest of Meeker

Evacuations 🏠: For the most up-to-date evacuation map, click here.

Pre-evacuations: For the most up-to-date pre-evacuation map, click here.

The lightning-sparked Lee Fire, first reported on Aug. 2, is burning 18 miles southwest of Meeker in Rio Blanco County. Three homes and 12 outbuildings have burned so far.

The FDNY Incident Management Team assumed control of the fire Monday morning. Crews worked Monday to continue securing its perimeter.

Officials said fire activity remained minimal on Sunday, with only "isolated creeping and smoldering observed."

A wet weather pattern is expected this week, with a 90-100% chance of daily rainfall in the area through Thursday. Fire officials said these storms may bring periods of heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail.

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office downgraded Evacuation Zones 20, 21, 22, 23, 61, 62, 63 and 64 from SET (yellow) to READY (green) on Monday. Evacuations for Zone 50 were lifted. To see what zone your address falls into, click this link.

A partial closure of the White River National Forest is still in effect due to the fire within the Blanco Ranger District west of and including the Long-Lost Trail system.

Updates posted to:

Elk and Lee Fire Information

Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office

InciWeb

Size: 10,249 acres

Containment: 42%

First reported: July 28

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 5 miles west of Rico in the San Juan National Forest

Evacuations 🏠: No current evacuations

The lightning-sparked Stoner Mesa Fire, first reported on July 28, is burning west of Telluride inside the San Juan National Forest in Dolores County.

In an update Monday evening, fire officials said the San Juan Team 8 Incident Management Team will assume responsibilities for the fire on Tuesday. Firefighters on Monday were able to take advantage of the wet weather that moved through the area.

To sign up for Dolores County emergency alerts, click here. To sign up for Montezuma County emergency alerts, click here.

Updates posted to:

Stoner Mesa Fire Information

USDA Forest Service Facebook page

InciWeb

Blue Ridge Fire

Size: 25 acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: Aug. 15

Cause: Under investigation

Location: La Plata County

Notes: All evacuation and pre-evacuation orders lifted on Aug. 18.

Crosho Fire

Size: 2,073 acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: Aug. 11 at 3:25 pm.

Cause: Unknown

Deer Creek Fire

Size: 17,724 Acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: July 10

Cause: Under investigation (as of last update on Aug. 12)

Location: Eastern Utah and Montrose County (Colorado)

Leroux Fire

Size: 195 Acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: Aug. 3

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Delta County

Oak Fire

Size: 75 acres

Contained: 78% (as of last update on Aug. 13)

First reported: Aug. 10

Cause: Structure fire

Location: Archuleta County west of Pagosa Springs

Notes: The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office said two suspects have been arrested in connection with an illegal burn that started this fire. The suspects have been identified as Sergio Alaniz Jr., 41, and Ross Heirigs, 60. They were arrested on charges of fourth-degree arson.

Peninsula Fire

Size: 17 acres

Containment: 80% (as of last update on Aug. 10)

First reported: Aug. 8

Cause: ⚡️

Location: South of Highway 145, between Norwood and Placerville

South Rim Fire

Size: 4,232 Acres

Containment: 100% containment likely will not occur until snowfall

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Turner Gulch Fire

Size: 31,699 acres

Contained: 96%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 8 miles northeast of Gateway in Mesa County

Evacuations 🏠: All evacuation orders have been lifted

Wright Draw Fire

Size: 466 acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Mesa County

Windy Gap Fire

Size: 30 acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: Aug. 6

Cause: Unknown

Location: Grand County

Yellowjacket Fire

Size: 29 acres

Contained: 40% (as of last update on Aug. 16)

First reported: Aug. 15

Cause: Unknown

Location: Northeast of Meeker