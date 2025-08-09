Inmates from Rifle Correctional Center evacuated due to conditions of the Lee Fire

RIFLE, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) has announced that they are evacuating all 179 inmates from the Rifle Correctional Center as a direct result of the Lee Fire in Rio Blanco County.

The Rifle Correctional Center opened in 1979 and can house up to 192 residents. The center is on 97.73 acres of land and includes 24 buildings.

CDOC is working on a coordinated evacuation to ensure that all inmates and staff are evacuated safely.

According to the CDOC, the inmates will be transferred to other facilities outside of the fire-affected area, in coordination with state and local emergency management officials.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

The Lee Fire has grown to a whopping 88,755 acres since its ignition on Saturday, August 2, making it the 6th largest wildfire in Colorado's recorded history.

CDOC officials say that they will provide updates on relocation destinations as it becomes appropriate to do so.

