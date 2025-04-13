Fire burning near Turkey Tracks Shooting Range

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a forest fire is burning near the Turkey Tracks Shooting Range close to Highway 67 and Rainbow Falls in southern Douglas County near the county line with Teller. The fire began at 4:24 PM and at last update has grown to approximately 150 acres. At this time there are no evacuations, but the shooters at the range were removed from the area as well as campers.

There is currently no containment, and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to avoid the area. The Office of Emergency Management is working alongside the U.S. Forest Service and Teller County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the fire was possibly started at the shooting range. This fire is burning on Forest Service Land and a helicopter is on scene to fight the fire. No buildings are being threatened at this time.

News5 has a crew at the scene and this article will be updated as we learn more.

Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont Counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

___





A family in Colorado City says illegal dumping near their home is becoming a safety issue One official told News5 the trash piles could be infested with rats or other dangerous factors, so they are waiting to work with the health department to remove trash from the area. A family in Colorado City says illegal dumping near their home is becoming a safety issue

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.