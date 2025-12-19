Fire burning in the impact area of Fort Carson, putting up a large smoke plume on Friday

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — Viewers from across El Paso County reached out Friday afternoon after seeing a large smoke plume south of Colorado Springs.

Details are limited, but Fort Carson has confirmed this is a fire burning within the impact area on The Mountain Post. You can read their statement to our newsroom below:

Fort Carson fire crews are aware of and are monitoring a fire within the impact area portion of the training area. There are no injuries reported and no current threats to buildings. The size of the fire is unknown at this time. Fort Carson Official

The size of the fire is undetermined at the time of publishing this article; however, no structures are threatened at this time.

We are continuing to monitor this fire and will update this article if Fort Carson shares more information.

