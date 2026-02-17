Fire burning along Highway 24 in Elbert County, multiple agencies responding

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Elbert County Sheriff's Office and multiple fire agencies are responding to a fire along Highway 24 between County Road 169 and 185.

There are no details on the size of the fire or if evacuations have been issued at the time of publishing this article.

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office says that the agencies with Simla and Elizabeth are responding to help out.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Several counties in Colorado use the CodeRED Emergency Notification System to reach community members during an emergency.

