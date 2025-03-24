Falcon Fire Department responding to a fire on the east side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Falcon Fire Department, Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), and the Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD) confirmed they are responding to a fire burning on the east side of Colorado Springs.

According to the department, the fire is burning along Luther Road between Falcon and Colorado Springs.

CSFD had sent two brush trucks, an engine, and a wildland unit to respond as mutual aid, since CSFD's original call out, all but one brush truck has been released from the scene.

CHFD said it was sending a crew to assist as well.

The size of the fire is unknown and at the time of publishing this article, it is unclear if there are any structures threatened. So far, no pre-evacuation or evacuation orders have been issued.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.

Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont Counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.

Are you prepared for the worst?

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different

language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

Know your emergency alerts

