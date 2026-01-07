Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Evacuation order lifted for people west of Rush as crews work to contain a wildfire

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued an EVACUATION ORDER for Harding Rd south to Hwy 94 west to Ramah Hwy north to Big Springs Rd due to a FIRE near 1300 block of Harding Rd. Everyone in this area is ordered to EVACUATE NOW.
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has lifted an evacuation order for people along Harding Road west of Rush on Wednesday afternoon.

Background Information

The sheriff's office says that people along Harding Road south to Highway 94 and West to Ramah Highway north to Big Springs Rd should evacuate immediately.

Expect multiple crews in the area. At this time, it is unclear how large the fire is in size.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

