Evacuation order lifted for people west of Rush as crews work to contain a wildfire

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has lifted an evacuation order for people along Harding Road west of Rush on Wednesday afternoon.

Background Information

The Sheriff's Office is tracking a wildland fire east of Yoder. There are multiple engines/agencies on scene at this time. Edison Fire Protection District is the lead fire agency at this time. @KOAA @KRDONewsRadio @KKTV11News @KOAA @FOX21News @csgazette @kvor — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) January 7, 2026

The sheriff's office says that people along Harding Road south to Highway 94 and West to Ramah Highway north to Big Springs Rd should evacuate immediately.

Expect multiple crews in the area. At this time, it is unclear how large the fire is in size.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

