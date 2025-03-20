Evacuation orders issued for a fire burning east of Colorado Springs Thursday evening

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to News5 that crews with the Ellicott Fire Protection District are working to get control of a grass fire burning near Yoder.

EVACUATIONS

EVACUATION ORDER for Highway 94, west to Ellicott Highway, south to Henderson Rd, east to Calhan Highway due to a wildland fire near 27000 Sanborn Rd. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says that the fire is an estimated 20 acres in size as of the last update from crews on the scene. Our weather crews can see the smoke from the fire on their weather radars.

There is a new wildfire burning SE of Ellicott. According the EPCO Sheriff, It is less than 20 acres and is near Handle Rd. Ellicott Fire is responding.



You can see the smoke plume on this radar loop. pic.twitter.com/KdDGUR6OnV — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) March 20, 2025

The fire is burning near Handle Road. The sheriff's office says deputies are in the area to monitor the situation.

This is a developing story and we have a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

Custer, El Paso, Fremont, and Teller Counties use Everbridge to reach community members during an emergency. To sign up in Custer and Fremont Counties, click here. To sign up in El Paso and Teller Counties, click here.

Are you prepared for the worst?

The 911 authority says that a new partnership with the ReachWell app will allow Peak Alerts to integrate seamlessly and allow for 130 different language translations. Reachwell does not require users to make an additional account or personal information to receive the alerts.

Once you have downloaded the ReachWell app follow these steps to get Peak Alerts through the App:

1. Download the ReachWell App wherever you download apps or visit rwell.us/ElPasoCO and accept push notifications

2. Select Preferred Language

3. Add Peak Alerts

Know your emergency alerts

