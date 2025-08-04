Colorado wildfires: Nearly 32,000 acres of land scorched as 5 new wildfires ignite across the Western Slope

DENVER — At least five new wildfires ignited along Colorado's Western Slope over the weekend, bringing the total number of wildfires burning across state and federal lands to nine.

Nearly 32,000 acres of land have burned in separate wildfires in Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Montrose, and Rio Blanco counties, as well as in parts of eastern Utah, aided by hot and dry conditions which are expected to persist this week.

At least eight of the nine fires were sparked by lightning, according to fire officials. Most of the Western Slope is under extreme or severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Robert Garrison/Denver7

No lives have been lost, but several structures, including national park infrastructure, have been damaged or destroyed.

Gov. Jared Polis verbally declared a disaster declaration for several of these fires, which frees up state and federal resources.

Coulter Creek Fire

Size: 107 acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: August 3

Cause: Under investigation; lightning believed to be the likely cause

Location: Carbondale, Colo.

A day after evacuation orders in the Panorama Subdivision, the Ranch at Coulter Creek, and the area east of County Road 100 to Upper Cattle Creek Road were lifted following "aggressive firefighting" on the ground, fire officials said full containment had been reached in the Coulter Creek Fire.

On Monday, fire crews built containment lines and mopped up the fire to make sure it was completely out. By the afternoon, after announcing the fire had been fully contained, fire officials said firefighters will continue to patrol the fire area over the next few days to watch for any remaining hot spots or flare‑ups.

Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District

“Firefighters on the ground worked aggressively to build fireline and protect homes while air crews made repeated water and retardant drops to slow the fire’s spread,” said Incident Commander Bill Gavette. “This was a true team effort. Ground crews worked with air crews attacking the fire from multiple angles. That coordinated response was key to stopping the Coulter Creek Fire.”

No homes were lost, though one outbuilding was destroyed in the fire. No injuries have been reported, according to the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District.

County Road 113 between County Road 100 and County Road 121 is back open.

Deer Creek Fire

Size: 17,724 acres

Containment: 95%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 1 mile north of Old La Sal

Nearly 600 firefighters are battling the Deer Creek Fire, which is primarily burning in eastern Utah but has also extended into parts of Montrose County.

Areas of San Juan County, Utah, and Montrose County are under an evacuation order.

However, some residents who were previously evacuated are returning to their homes, as additional cloud cover and isolated rain showers provided firefighters with favorable conditions on Friday.

Utah Fire Info

In a Monday update, officials said crews on Sunday along the northern, western and southern side of the fire continued to monitor for new starts and check for smoke.

Crews will continue monitoring for new starts and smoke due to increased fire weather. Repair work is progressing, with all the dozer repair work completed in the Peaceful Valley area. Additional repair work will focus on the northeastern side of the fire in the coming days.

There is no information available on any structural loss at this time.

Elk Fire

Size: 3,000 acres

Containment: 0%

First reported: August 2

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 11 miles east of Meeker, off Rio Blanco County Road 8

The Elk Fire remains active and continues to burn in pinyon, juniper and oak brush fuels across private land, state land (Colorado Division of Wildland), and Bureau of Land Management land, according to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office.

In a Monday update, deputies said one home and four outbuilding have been destroyed by the lightning-caused fire, which remained active overnight. The blaze, however, did not experience any significant growth or make any notable runs, deputies said.

Adams County Fire

An evacuation order is in effect for County Road 8 from mile marker 11 to mile marker 16, impacting both sides of the road; for County Road 40 and County Road 63; for residents living on the north side of the road between Sleepy Cat to Lake Avery; for residents living south of Highway 64 from mile marker 58 trough mile marker 67, including County Roads 127, 66, and Brightwater Lane. Evacuees can head to the Fairfield Center in Meeker, located at 200 Main Street.

Pre-evacuation notices were in effect for residents along County Road 57 (Miller Creek), and for the north and south sides of County Road 8 from mile marker 15 to mile marker 19 (Old Sleepy Cat to Buford).

Due to weather conditions and an active red flag warning in effect Monday, firefighters anticipate increased fire activity.

County Road 8 remains closed from mile marker 11 to mile marker 16. Alternate access to areas above mile marker 16 is available via Buford-New Castle Road (County Road 17/Forest Service Road 245) or County Road 8 over Ripple Creek, officials said.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department has responded to this fire in a mutual aid response.

Grease Fire

Size: 1,000 acres

Containment: 0%

First reported: August 3

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 12 miles west of Meeker, Colo., in the upper end of Rio Blanco County Road 22.

The Grease is burning in pinyon, juniper, grass and brush fuels on both state and Bureau of Land Management lands (BLM) managed by the White River Field Office, according to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office.

Due to dry fuels, warm temperatures and gusty winds, the fire is continuing to spread rapidly, with oil and gas infrastructure as well as power infrastructure at risk, according to BLM officials.

Similar warm dry weather is forecast for the fire area for Monday, and a fire weather watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for Monday over the fire area for dry fuels, low relative humidity and gusty winds, according to deputies.

There are more than 70 firefighters from hotshot crews, wildland fire modules, helicopters, and local BLM engines that are currently on the ground fighting this fire, officials said.

The column of the fire is visible from the town of Meeker as well as along Highways 13, 64 and Rio Blanco County Road.

Pre-evacuation orders are in place for residences on County Road 22 (Little Hills) off of County Road 5.

BLM photo by James Michels A view of both the Lee and Grease fires burning outside of Meeker, Colorado, Aug. 3, 2025.

Lee Fire

Size: 700 acres

Contained: 0%

First reported: August 2

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 20 miles southwest of Meeker, Colo.

The Lee Fire is burning on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management White River Field Office.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Leroux Fire

Size: 700 acres

Contained: 0%

First reported: August 3

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Northwest of Hotchkiss in Delta County, Colo.

The Leroux Fire is currently burning near the area of Redlands Mesa and remained active and moving throughout the night, according to the Hotckiss Fire District. The blaze is currently threatening structures along 3100 Road.

A Type 3 and Type 4 team has been ordered to help battle the flames, with a mutual aid task force involving three different fire departments assisting crews on the ground.

Hotchkiss Fire District

Evacuation orders are in effect for residents who live along 3100 Road north of Oak Mesa Road to include the Stoney Mesa subdivision.

The evacuation center is at the Delta County North Fork Annex, located at 196 W. Hotchkiss Ave. in Hotchkiss. Fire officials were working to establish a hotline for the fire.

Roads are closed at 3100 Road and Redlands Mesa Road on the south end of the evacuation zone, according to the Delta County Office of Emergency Management. Residents who live within the evacuation area and need access to their home to retrieve personal belongings, pets or livestock may be granted access on a temporary basis to retrieve items and evacuate again, officials added.

Residents were advised to text lerouxfire to 65513 to receive updates.

South Rim Fire

Size: 4,232 acres

Contained: 92%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Firefighting activity is wrapping up on the South Rim Fire, which is now in a patrol and monitor status under the command of a Type 4 incident management team, according to fire officials on Monday, who added that fire activity remains isolated to interior pockets and inaccessible areas.

In an update from over the weekend, fire officials said suppression repair work had been completed on Friday, and heavy equipment was released from the incident. Crews are demobilizing and traveling home to get a few days off before they’re made available for other fires across the country.

Investigators have also completed their assessments of the fire and delivered their preliminary findings to National Park Service, Bureau of Reclamation, and Bureau of Land Management leadership.

"The most concerning finding was the loss of vegetation in the drainages funneling into the East Portal," fire officials said, adding investigators concluded the fire "significantly impacted the stability of these steep slopes," which could lead to rock fall, mud slides, and debris flows that would pose a serious risk to anyone in the East Portal.

Inciweb

The agencies are exploring options for mitigation of this risk, along with others that were identified during the assessment. “The Park Staff is eager to reopen the South Rim and welcome visitors again, as soon as we can make it safe for the public,” Park Superintendent Stuart West said.

The North Rim of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is now open, with staff available at the Ranger Station from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm daily. Visitors to the North Rim will have access to all trails, overlooks, facilities, and the campground. The South Rim of the Park remains closed to the public.

Highway 347 is closed at the National Park boundary.

The South Rim Fire, burning inside Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, damaged or destroyed multiple buildings and facilities, including the South Rim Campground and numerous bathrooms and overlooks throughout the park.

The South Rim Visitor Center, the administration building, and the entrance booth were spared from the fire.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, located primarily in Montrose County, is situated nine miles east of the city of Montrose.

Turner Gulch Fire

Size: 21,683 acres

Contained: 49%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 8 miles northeast of Gateway, Colo.

The Turner Gulch Fire, burning off Highway 141 northeast of the town of Gateway in Mesa County, is the largest of the Colorado wildfires at nearly 22,000 acres. More than 400 firefighters are currently battling the blaze.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been lost.

As of noon on July 27, all private lands in the Big Creek and Divide Forks Campground Evacuation Zones have been downgraded to pre-evacuation status, including private inholdings in the Uncompahgre National Forest from Forest Road 406 to 409 (seen as the Cold Springs Evacuation Zone on evacuation maps), as well as all private in-holdings in the Ute Creek Evacuation area, which includes areas in the Uncompahgre National Fores.

People who need help with sheltering large animals should contact (970) 778-0161 to be connected with options and resources.

InciWeb

In a Monday update, officials said the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 2 took over management of the Turner Gulch Fire and continues to prioritize a full suppression strategy.

Utilizing Forest Road 416 in the southern perimeter, firefighters will be working toward the Ute Creek drainage on Monday, with mastication operations expected to finish by the end of Monday’s shift.

Suppression efforts continue across all divisions, fire officials added.

A red flag warning is in effect Monday due to dry, windy conditions. Southwest winds are forecasted and may push fire activity back into previously burned interior areas. No precipitation is expected in the extended forecast, officials said.

Divide Road remains closed.

Wright Draw Fire

Size: 466 acres

Contained: 92%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 8 miles northeast of Gateway, Colo.

The 466-acre Wright Draw Fire is burning off Highway 141, northeast of the town of Gateway in Mesa County.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been lost.

Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit

In an update last Thursday, fire officials said fighters engaged and contained about three acres of fire that jumped over the existing fire containment line.

Firefighters will continue to work on the ground as safely as they can with limited access. Helicopters and the Unaweep Wildland Fire Module will continue to fly over the fire to provide aerial suppression.

Crews anticipate full containment in the next few days.

