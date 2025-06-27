Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWildfire

Actions

Colorado Springs Firefighters sent north to Garfield County to assist with Hilltop Fire

Hilltop Fire
Garfield County Sheriff's Office
Hilltop Fire
Posted

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — On Thursday, a fire broke out in Garfield County, prompting evacuation orders for residents in the area of County Road 309 and 320.

Road closures are in place for County Roads 309, 320 and 325.

Hilltop Fire

Now known as the Hilltop Fire, firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) have been sent to assist local firefighters with containment efforts.

According to CSFD, the fire is approximately 375 acres and 5% contained. A three-person crew arrived on Thursday night.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says that the fire began around 3:00 p.m., resulting in a multi-agency response.

The area is surrounded by 20-25 houses, and the sheriff's office says that so far, one home and one RV have been lost to the fire.

At the time of publishing, there hasn't been any indication of what started the fire.

This is an ongoing situation, and the Garfield County Sheriff's Office will be providing updates as time allows.

___

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

The signage went up at National Parks sites nationwide per executive order, but Amache and Sand Creek descendants want history preserved. Just days after the new signs, a small act of defiance surfaced at Amache National Historic Site.

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community