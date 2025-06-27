Colorado Springs Firefighters sent north to Garfield County to assist with Hilltop Fire

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — On Thursday, a fire broke out in Garfield County, prompting evacuation orders for residents in the area of County Road 309 and 320.

Road closures are in place for County Roads 309, 320 and 325.

Garfield County Sheriff's Office

Now known as the Hilltop Fire, firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) have been sent to assist local firefighters with containment efforts.

According to CSFD, the fire is approximately 375 acres and 5% contained. A three-person crew arrived on Thursday night.

#ColoradoSpringsFire has deployed Brush 3 and a three-person crew to assist with firefighting efforts in Garfield County.



Our crew has been assigned to the Hilltop Fire and arrived late last night. The fire is currently around 375 acres with about 5% containment. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 27, 2025

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says that the fire began around 3:00 p.m., resulting in a multi-agency response.

The area is surrounded by 20-25 houses, and the sheriff's office says that so far, one home and one RV have been lost to the fire.

At the time of publishing, there hasn't been any indication of what started the fire.

This is an ongoing situation, and the Garfield County Sheriff's Office will be providing updates as time allows.

___

