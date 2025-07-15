CSFD wildland crew responds to Turner Gulch Fire burning over 8,000 acres on the Western Slope

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple resources from across the state have responded to the Colorado Western Slope as wildfires continue to burn without containment.

A Colorado Springs wildland crew has gone to assist in the fight, deploying to the Turner Gulch Fire burning along Colorado 141 northwest of Gateway. Overnight, the fire exploded to more than 8,000 acres. Tuesday morning, the last update from crews on scene was that the fire stood at 8,140 acres.

Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1 A look at the Turner Gulch Fire burning along Colorado Highway 141 on the Western Slope.

The Turner Gulch Fire is burning near the 341-acre Wright Draw Fire, which is just west of Highway 141. Both blazes broke out on July 10 during red flag conditions and "extensive" dry lightning, according to the most recent report from the management team. They are burning in areas that are difficult to access.

You can see the map below of where the two fires are located and the work crews are doing to establish a fire line. So far, no structures have been reported lost due to either fire.

Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1

According to the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team, a total of 475 fire personnel are already working around the blazes, including CSFD. Evacuations were previously called for this area of Highway 141, including between milemarkers 120 and 131. Pre-evacuation orders remain in place between milemarkers 131 and 137. An evacuation center is set up at the Clifton Community Center located at 3270 D 1/2 Road in Clifton.

To receive Mesa County emergency alerts, register online here. To ask specifics about this fire, call the information phone line at 970-852-6920 or email 2025.turnergulch@firenet.gov.

