Colorado delegation seeks federal aid for wildfire-ravaged Rio Blanco County

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado’s 10 U.S. senators and representatives sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Monday, asking him to declare a disaster following pair of wildfires that burned in the northwestern part of the state last month.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, under the Stafford Act of 1988, a state’s governor can request a presidential major disaster declaration if the state doesn’t have the capacity to of handle disaster response and recovery on its own.

Once a request is made, FEMA conducts a preliminary damage assessment to estimate the scope and cost of the disaster.

If the state meets certain criteria, it would be approved for either an emergency declaration or a major disaster declaration and FEMA will be authorized to provide assistance for things like temporary housing, infrastructure repair, and debris removal.

Last week, Gov. Jared Polis also sent the administration and FEMA a letter asking for the declaration, which would unlock additional funding to support recovery efforts from the Elk and Lee fires in Rio Blanco County.

In their letter, Colorado’s Congressional delegation stressed that the fires and ensuing debris and mud flows destroyed homes, buildings, transportation infrastructure, and nearly 200,000 acres of land.

“Successful recovery is essential to restoring the county’s economy, which depends on oil and gas, agriculture, outdoor recreation, and hunting and fishing,” the lawmakers wrote. “Without additional support, residents could face increased electricity costs, oil and gas production could slow, and important habitat and grazing lands could be lost. In addition, residents face ongoing hazards from the fire, including debris, burned trees, and threats to water quality and drinking water infrastructure.”

In early August, Polis declared a disaster emergency for the fires, authorized the deployment of the Colorado National Guard, and unlocked nearly $20 million in federal Fire Management Assistance Grants for response and recovery efforts.

However, lawmakers said additional funding is needed, as the total damages from the fires are estimated at over $27 million.

___

Remembering Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko, How Family is Honoring Two Hunters Who Passed in Colorado The families of Ian Stasko and Andrew Porter have shared more about who the two men were and their love for the outdoors. Remembering Andrew Porter and Ian Stasko, How Family is Honoring Two Hunters Who Passed in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.