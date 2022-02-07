Watch
What's next for Mikaela Shiffrin?

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Mikaela Shiffrin waves after not finishing her run during the Women's Giant Slalom on day three of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
Posted at 12:38 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 03:30:25-05

Mikaela Shiffrin may have exited her first event at the 2022 Winter Olympics earlier than anyone expected, but she is far from done at these Winter Games.

After crashing out on her first run in the giant slalom on Monday – which eliminated her from medal contention – Shiffrin will attempt to shift her attention to her other four events.

The 26-year-old intends to compete in all five individual women's events: slalom, giant slalom, super-G, downhill and combined. Shiffrin hasn't done more than three events in a single Olympics in her career, though she needs four medals to break the record for most medals for a female alpine skier. One more medal would tie the mark for most Alpine medals by an American woman.

Shiffrin's next event is the slalom, which begins Tuesday night in the United States. Super-G is Thursday night, downhill is next Monday and the combined event is next Wednesday and Thursday.

"I'm sorry that that was the performance I did today, but that also happens," Shiffrin said after crashing out in the giant slalom on Monday. "I won't hide the disappointment, but I'm also not going to dwell on that because that's not going to help at all."

Check out Shiffrin's remaining events below and how to follow them on NBC, NBCOlympics.com or Peacock.

Mikaela Shiffrin's Upcoming Winter Olympics Schedule

Date/Time (ET)

Event

TV/Streaming

Tue | Feb 8 | 9:15 p.m.

Women’s Slalom – Run 1

NBC | NBCOlympics.com | PEACOCK

Wed | Feb 9 | 12:45 a.m.

Women’s Slalom – Run 2

NBC | NBCOlympics.com | PEACOCK

Thurs | Feb 10 | 10 p.m.

Women’s Super-G

NBC | NBCOlympics.com | PEACOCK

Mon | Feb 14 | 10 p.m.

Women’s Downhill

NBC | NBCOlympics.com | PEACOCK

Wed | Feb 16 | 9:30 p.m.

Women’s Combined – Downhill

NBC | NBCOlympics.com | PEACOCK

Thurs | Feb 17 | 1 a.m.

Women’s Combined – Slalom

USA | NBCOlympics.com | PEACOCK
