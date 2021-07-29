WATCH: The Hawaii prep school that breeds Olympians ... and a U.S. President

Olympians come from all over the globe come from a wide variety of backgrounds, and the same holds true for those hailing from the United States.

But there's one school in Hawaii that seems to have a special knack for churning out Olympians ... not to mention former United States President Barack Obama.

More than 30 U.S. Olympians have been graduates of Hawaii's Punahou School, and there hasn't been a U.S. Olympic team without a graduate of the school since 1972. Find out why this Honolulu prep school has such a strong place in Olympic history.