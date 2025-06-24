Monday marks the 13th anniversary of when the Waldo Canyon Fire started

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Monday marks the 13th anniversary of the start of the Waldo Canyon Fire. Flames tore into the Mountain Shadows neighborhood in northwest Colorado Springs leaving lasting trauma for those who lived through it.

The fire took the lives of two people and destroyed 346 homes. More than 33,000 people were evacuated in the Pikes Peak region. The fire burned more than 18,000 acres and caused more than $350 million in damage.

News5 talked with a neighbor, Catherine Abate, who lived through the fire and lost everything but a few days worth of clothes.

"I have a different... perspective I guess, on things," said Abate. "Things are not as important. I think I have a lot of things more digitally saved, so, that the things that are really important to me aren't going to be lost."

In the days following the fire, Abate says the community was very supportive and still is to this day.

___

Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America The signage went up at National Parks sites nationwide per executive order, but Amache and Sand Creek descendants want history preserved. Just days after the new signs, a small act of defiance surfaced at Amache National Historic Site. Backlash in Colorado as National Park Signs Urge Visitors to Report 'Negative' Views About America

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.