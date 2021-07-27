USA's Ross/Klineman defeat Spain in straight sets in beach volleyball pool play

BOX SCORE

April Ross and Alix Klineman were back in action for their second match of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday morning. They faced Spain's Elsa Baquerizo and Liliana Fernandez in Pool B play.

It was the first time that the beach volleyball competition saw less-than-ideal conditions as it was raining during the match and the players battled winds from Tropical Storm Nepartak. The weather didn't seem to impact the pair too much as they easily took care of business defeating Spain in straight sets, 21-13, 21-16.

SEE MORE: Weather threatens competition in Tokyo on Day 4

The pair will next play on Friday when they face Dutch duo Madelein Meppelink and Sanne Keizer.

Ross is looking to medal again after securing a bronze in Rio and silver at the London games in 2012. This is her first go-around with Alix as she parted ways with Kerri Walsh Jennings after Rio. Klineman and Ross won the silver medal at the 2019 World Championships.