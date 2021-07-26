Watch
SportsTokyo Olympics

Actions

USA's McPherson falls to No. 1 seed Jelic, will fight for bronze

items.[0].image.alt
(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Paige McPherson (R) of Team USA competes against Farida Azizova of Team Azerbaijan during the Women's -67kg Taekwondo Round of 16 contest
USA's McPherson falls to No. 1 seed Jelic, will fight for bronze
Posted at 11:24 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 04:14:00-04

Paige McPherson's quest to return to the podium hit an obstacle in the form of No. 1 seed Matea Jelic at the semifinal stage.

Now the American taekwondo competitor, 30, will look to match the bronze she won at London 2012.

McPherson, the No. 5 seeded welterweight, posted an 8-5 win over Azeribaijan's Farida Azizova in the Round of 16, and then beat No. 4 competitor Nur Tatar of Turkey.

SEE MORE: McPherson advances to semifinals with golden round win

That quarterfinal was tight and low-scoring, a 3-1 win for McPherson to set up a semifinal berth and the guarantee of a medal match.

Jelic beat McPherson 15-4, though that margin is closer than Jelic's previous two competitors stayed to the European champion, who won her quarterfinal by an astounding 30-9.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More