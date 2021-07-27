USA's Lydia Jacoby wins surprise gold in 100m breaststroke, Lilly King takes bronze

The women's 100m breaststroke gold medal is staying in the U.S., just not the lower 48.

There's a new champion in women's swimming: Alaska's 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby. The American shocked the field by winning in 1:04.95.

She and teammate Lilly King sandwiched South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker for medals, with King taking bronze in 1:05.54.

Is this a changing of the guard? King, who won 100m breaststroke gold in the event during the 2016 Rio Olympics, was heavily favored to repeat. She led most of the way through the first 50 meters, but by the split, was .30 behind Schoenmaker.

While all eyes focused on the race between King and Schoenmaker, Jacoby held firm in third. She pulled into first during the last 15 meters, creating a dramatic, chaotic finish. Shock registering on her face, she hugged her fellow medalists in the pool.