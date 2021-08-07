USA's Elgeziry uses Olympic record swim to take modern pentathlon lead

FULL RESULTS

Maybe outdoor swimming suits Amro Elgeziry.

In the unique venue of Tokyo Stadium, where a short-course pool, a fencing piste and a riding course occupy the field space for two days, the American set an Olympic record in the 200m freestyle swim, the second phase of the event that combines fencing, swimming, show jumping, shooting and running, the latter in a biathlon-style mix of interrupting a run to shoot at targets.

With the record, Elgeziry moved into the lead halfway through the event with 523 points. He helped his cause by beating Hungary's Robert Kasza to pick up a point in the fencing bonus round.

Elgeziry had left himself with a bit of work to do after going 16-19 in the fencing ranking round on Thursday.

This is Elgeziry's fourth appearance in the Olympics but his first competing for the United States. He previously competed for Egypt but moved to the United States after marrying U.S. pentathlete Isabella Isaksen, with whom he won gold in the mixed relay at the 2019 Pan American Games.