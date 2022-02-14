USA vs. Finland: Score, updates, highlights in 2022 Olympic Women's Hockey

The United States women's hockey team is just one win away from returning to the gold medal game after winning the title in PyeongChang, but to get there, they need to go through a tough Finnish team hungry for revenge. The U.S. not only beat Finland in their first game of this year's tournament, but also in PyeongChang's semifinals. Finland certainly hasn't forgotten about either loss, and one would imagine they'll be bringing their A-game Monday morning.

Follow the action between the U.S. and Finland in the women's semifinal game with our live updates below.

First period

0:00 - Puck is dropped in Wukesong Sports Centre! The U.S. is rocking their navy sweaters, and the Finns are wearing white. The Americans may have taken down Finland in their first game of the tournament, but the Finns probably won't make things very easy on them this time around.

6:24 - Good pace to the game so far, but no high-danger scoring chances for either team. Both teams feeling each other out in the early stage of the tilt.

9:00 - Amanda Kessel gets the first quality scoring chance of the game with a breakaway, but she's denied by Finnish goaltender Anni Keisala.

11:37 - Another good scoring chance for the Americans. They're starting to heat up in the offensive zone after being oddly quiet to start the game. Kelly Panek with the opportunity from in close.

16:40 - She couldn't get a quality chance on net, but it really needs to be mentioned just how fast Kendall Coyne Schofield is. She can absolutely fly. Obviously. Dangerous every time she touches the puck.

19:25 - Alex Cavallini with back-to-back miraculous pad saves. What an effort to keep it scoreless. Mercy. A goal there would've been enormous for the Finns, but Cavallini came up clutch. Early candidate for play of the game.

20:00 - First period comes to a close, and the U.S. is lucky the game's still scoreless. Americans lead in shots 12-6.