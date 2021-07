The United States and South Africa faced off for the top seed in Pool C. The Americans got off to a good start with Joe Schroeder scoring the first try of the match.

However, the momentum quickly shifted with South Africa scoring 17 straight points. Team USA wouldn't go quietly scoring a try with just over a minute to go in the match. The comeback bid ultimately fell short with South Africa emerging with the victory 17-12.

