USA goalie Maddie Rooney to rock slick new gear for 2022 Winter Olympics

Team USA goalie Maddie Rooney will be rocking some slick new gear for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Rooney, a two-time Olympian at just 24 years old, will break out some new pads, a new helmet, a new blocker and a new glove for the Games. After rocking somewhat of a simpler look in PyeongChang, she's added a bit of flair to her new getup with a red, white and blue star pattern stretched across all of her equipment.

A native of Andover, Minnesota, Rooney also gives a nod to her home state with an outline of the Land of 10,000 Lakes on the back of her mask.

Rooney was heroic in net for the United States in PyeongChang. In four starts during the 2018 Olympics, she logged an outstanding 1.16 goals against average and .946 save percentage while only allowing five goals throughout the Games. She also made the winning save in the shootout of the gold medal game against Canada to earn the U.S. its first Olympic title in women's hockey since 1998.

Along with Hilary Knight, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Amanda Kessel and Brianna Decker, Rooney will once again serve as a key cog in the lineup for the U.S. as the Americans look to defend their gold medal at this year's Games.