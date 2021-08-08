USA edges China, takes home most gold medals from Tokyo Olympics

It took until the final few medal events of the Tokyo Olympics, but the United States pushed ahead of China to close the 2020 Games as the big winners. The U.S. took home more gold medals than any other country (39) as well as more medals than any other country (113).

USA and China were locked at 38 golds apiece with only a few final medals to be decided. It was the U.S. women's volleyball team that earned the Games' decisive gold with a clean three-set sweep over Brazil.

China finished the Games with the second most gold medals (38) and the second most overall medals (88).

Host nation Japan won the third most gold medals (27). And athletes representing Russia collected the third most overall medals (70).

Team USA rounded out its haul with 41 silver medals and 33 bronze.