USA Basketball places Zach LaVine under health & safety protocols

COVID-19 continues to shake things up for Team USA.

Just hours after USA Basketball 3x3 announced that Katie Lou Samuelson would be missing the Tokyo Olympics due to coronavirus, USA Basketball revealed that Zach LaVine has been placed under its health & safety protocols, delaying his trip to Tokyo.

USA Basketball is still hopeful that LaVine will be able to compete in the Olympics.

LaVine played 21 minutes in Team USA's final pre-Olympic exhibition game against Spain, finishing the night with 13 points and a pair of rebounds.

The U.S. has already lost Bradley Beal to COVID-19. Kevin Love also withdrew from Team USA last week. They were replaced by JaVale McGee and Keldon Johnson.

It is unknown when LaVine will travel to Tokyo if he is able to rejoin Team USA for the Games.