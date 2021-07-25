U.S. tennis roundup: Marcos Giron, Frances Tiafoe win on Day 2

American singles tennis players got their first wins of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday after all four who played on Saturday were knocked out.

The first win came from Marcos Giron, who defeated Slovakia's Norbert Gombos 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 in a 2-hour, 12-minute match. Frances Tiafoe closed out singles play for the day with a 6-2, 6-3 win over South Korea's Kwon Soon-Woo in 69 minutes.

On Day 1, Tommy Paul, the only American man in Tokyo who qualified outright for the team, lost to Aslan Karatsev, and Tennys Sandgren lost to Pablo Carreno Busta.

All U.S. women's singles players have now been eliminated from competition in Tokyo. Jennifer Brady lost 3-6, 2-6 to to Italy's Camila Giorgi on Sunday, after Alison Riske and Jessica Pegula both lost on Saturday. The U.S. won a medal in women's singles at every Olympics from 1988-2012, but will now go medal-less for the second consecutive Games.

As for doubles on Day 2, Olympic gold medalist Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Pegula -- the No. 4-seeded team -- partnered for a win over Poland's team, while Nicole Melichar and Riske -- the 8-seed -- lost to Italy's team. Austin Krajicek and Sandgren picked up a win, downing the Australian team of Max Purcell and John Peers 3-6, 7-6 and 10-5 in a tiebreaker.