Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

U.S. stacks men's freeski halfpipe final field: Goepper qualifies 2nd, teammates 4th-6th

U.S. stacks men’s freeski halfpipe final field: Goepper qualifies 2nd, teammates 4th-6th
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nick Goepper of the U.S. reacts after his run during men's skiing halfpipe qualifying during the Milan Cortina Olympic Games at Livigno Snow Park in Italy.
U.S. stacks men’s freeski halfpipe final field: Goepper qualifies 2nd, teammates 4th-6th
Posted

The U.S. is now primed for a podium sweep after Nick Goepper, Alex Ferreira, Hunter Hess and Birk Irving placed 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th in men's freeski halfpipe qualifying. Gold-medal favorite Fin Melville Ives of New Zealand fell on both runs — receiving medical attention on the second — and did not advance. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo