U.S. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik meets and inspires young boy with the same rare eye condition, coloboma

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
"I always tell him that other people have it. I’ve showed him pictures. But, as a kid, until you physically meet someone else, you just think you’re the only one." After winning bronze, U.S. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik continued his role as hero at the 2024 Paris Olympics. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

