Watch
SportsTokyo Olympics

Actions

U.S. badminton player Beiwen Zhang retires with injury

items.[0].image.alt
NBC Olympics
NBC Olympics
Watch the Tokyo Olympic Games on the networks and digital platforms of NBC Olympics.
U.S. badminton player Beiwen Zhang retires with injury
Posted at 7:15 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 21:26:33-04

United States badminton player Beiwen Zhang was forced to retire from her match on Thursday due to an apparent achilles injury. She was the last U.S. badminton player left in the 16-player field.

The U.S. athlete had been playing well; she led the match 1-0, after claiming the first game by a score of 21-14, and was trailing just 9-7 in the second game to China's He Bing Jiao.

Zhang was brought to tears after the awkward landing, and she was eventually taken off the court on a wheelchair for further evaluation. Though she was forced to forfeit the remainder of the match, allowing Jiao to advance to the quarterfinals, Zhang never lost a game in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games: she defeated both Ukrain's Maria Ultina and Brazil's Fabiana Silva by a final score of 2-0.

 

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More