Track & Field Day 2: Fraser-Pryce pursues Olympic 100m title No. 3

Day 2 of track and field at the Tokyo Olympics is Saturday in Japan, or Friday night into Saturday morning stateside.

There are finals in the women's 100m final, mixed 4x400m relay and men's discus throw.

Other notable events include: women's 800m semifinals; first rounds in the women's 400m hurdles, men's 100m, women's 100m hurdles and men's 800m; and qualifying in men's pole vault and women's discus; and more.

Women's 400m Hurdles

1st Round (8pET)

Fresh off breaking the world record at U.S. Olympic Trials last month, American Sydney McLaughlin looks to advance to the semifinals alongside teammate and previous record-holder Dalilah Muhammad, the defending Olympic and reigning world champion. Also in the mix: up-and-coming Dutch hurdler Femke Bol.

Heat 3: McLaughlin (USA)

Heat 4: Bol (NED)

Heat 5: Muhammad (USA)

Women's Discus

Qualifying (8:30pET)

American record-holder Valarie Allman enters with the world No. 2 mark this year, a 70.01m from U.S. Trials.

Two-time defending Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic of Croatia isn't too far behind and brings experience.

Men's Pole Vault

Qualifying (8:40pET)

Missing the from the field is two-time reigning world champion Sam Kendricks, who tested positive for COVID-19.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medalist's absence leaves it virtually wide open for world record-holder Mondo Duplantis.

Men's 800m

1st Round (8:50pET)

Another event missing a big star: reigning world champion Donavan Brazier didn't make the team at U.S. Trials.

Botswana's Nijel Amos, the 2012 Olympic silver medalist, enters as the world leader with the only sub-1:43 of the year.

Heat 1: Jewett (USA)

Heat 3: Murphy (USA)

Heat 4: Amos (BOT)

Heat 6: Hoppel (USA), Korir (KEN)

Women's 100m Hurdles

1st Round (9:45pET)

World record-holder Keni Harrison of the U.S. already accomplished a feat she'd dreamt of for years, winning at U.S. Olympic Trials to make the Olympic team. And her journey isn't over as she now pursues Olympic gold.

The U.S. swept the 2016 Rio Games podium in this event, but that's unlikely to happen again in Tokyo as none return.

Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn is the world leader having clocked 12.32 in April.

Heat 1: Cindy Sember (GBR)

Heat 2: Keni Harrison (USA)

Heat 3: Tobi Amusan (NGR)

Heat 4: Christina Clemons (USA)

Heat 5: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (PUR)



Men's 100m

Prelim Round (10:35pET)

1st Round (6:45aET)

Men's Long Jump

Qualifying (6:10aET)

Women's 100m

Semifinals (6:15pET)

Semi 1: Thompson-Herah (JAM), Asher-Smith (GBR), Okagbare (NGR)

Semi 2: Ta Lou (CIV), Jackson (JAM)

Semi 3: Fraser-Pryce (JAM)

Final (8:50aET)

Men's Discus

Final (7:15aET)

Women's 800m

Semifinals (7:50aET)

Semi 1: Wilson (USA), Goule (JAM)

Semi 2: Mu (USA)

Semi 3: Rogers (USA), Hodgkinson (GBR)

Mixed 4x400m Relay

Final (8:35aET)

The U.S. team initially disqualified in prelims but later reinstated.