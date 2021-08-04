Tokyo Olympics Day 12: Iron makes gold

"Iron sharpens iron."

So 400m hurdler Sydney McLaughlin about her pursuit, both literal and figurative, of fellow American Dalilah Muhammad, who needed a world record to hold off the young phenom in the 2019 World Championships.

But as expected, iron also sharpened a couple of more precious metals, the gold and silver medals in the second 400m hurdles race for the ages in Tokyo.

McLaughlin appeared to have taken the throne (figurative, not iron) when she set the world record of 51.90 at the Olympic trials. Muhammad, though, wasn't giving up that throne lightly, running well ahead of world-record pace in Wednesday's final.

In the end, Muhammad had beaten McLaughlin's record time. But she hadn't beaten McLaughlin, who surged at the end to win in 51.46, just ahead of Muhammad's 51.58.

For the second time in as many days, the top two runners in a 400m hurdles final had beaten the existing world record. (STORY)

McLaughlin was barely 17 when she made her Olympic debut in Rio and has not yet turned 22. That's young on the track but would seem geriatric in the skateboard park, where the medalists were 19, 12 and 13. The host country had a 1-2 finish with gold medalist Sakura Yosozumi (19) and silver medalist Cocona Hiraki (12). Bronze medalist Sky Brown (just turned 13) has parents who are British and Japanese and splits her time between Japan and the USA.

The USA didn't have a lot of medal chances outside the track, but Richard Torrez Jr. made sure that his boxing medal would be either gold or silver, and U.S. teams advanced in baseball, women's basketball and women's volleyball.

Semifinals set

Several sports had quarterfinals Wednesday, while baseball had what could roughly be considered a quarterfinal in its unique, heavily modified double elimination format.

Women's basketball: Australia beat the USA in an exhibition game leading up to the Games but was overmatched in the quarterfinals. A 13-2 run in the second quarter briefly pulled Australia close, but the USA's defensive dominance and Breanna Stewart's 20-point first half shot down any notion of a second upset. Final score: 79-55. (STORY)

In the biggest thriller of the day, Rui Machida hit a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left and Belgium missed a buzzer-beater, giving Japan an 86-85 win and a semifinal berth.

Women's volleyball: The U.S. women, still missing injured stars Jordyn Poulter and Jordan Thompson, had little trouble with the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals, winning 25-11, 25-20, 25-19. (STORY)

Baseball: While the U.S. women's volleyball team was convincingly beating the Dominican Republic, the baseball team was doing the same. A two-run home run by Tyler Austin, his third of the Games, staked the USA to a two-run lead in the first, and starting pitcher Scott Kazmir made it stick with five strikeouts in five innings on the way to a 3-1 win. (STORY)

Men's water polo: Spain ended the USA's run in the quarterfinals with a 12-8, extending an American medal drought dating back to 2008. (STORY)

Women's handball: Norway and the ROC advanced to the semifinals. (STORY)

Men's beach volleyball: Brazil's Alison Cerutti lost his chance to defend his gold medal as he and new partner Alvaro Filho lost to Latvia's Martins Plavins and Edgar Tocs. (STORY)

Table tennis: No surprises here, with China advancing to the final in men's and women's team events. (STORY)

Track and field

U.S. record-holder Courtney Frerichs pushed the pace and led for much of the last half in the 3000m steeplechase and held on for silver behind Peruth Chemutai of Uganda. Emma Coburn, the 2016 bronze medalist and 2017 world champion, fell behind and stumbled.

Allyson Felix will get a shot at one more individual medal after qualifying out of the 400m semifinals.

Canadians stand 1-2 after three events in the decathlon. U.S. athletes are second and fifth after two heptathlon events.

Coming up in the evening session: finals in the men's hammer throw, the men's 800m and the men's 200m.

Around the Games

Golf: Triple-digit temperatures might lead many weekend golfers to triple-digit scores, but Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom shot 5-under and the USA's Nelly Korda is in a tie for second, one shot back. (STORY)

Diving: Delaney Schnell and Katrina Young advanced to the women's platform semifinal. (STORY)

Wrestling: U.S. wrestler David Taylor was dominant in three bouts to advance to the final of the 86kg freestyle. Helen Maroulis fell short of her quest for a second gold medal but will have a shot at bronze. (STORY)

Medalists

Artistic swimming, duet: tbd

Boxing, men's light heavyweight: Gold - Arlen Lopez (CUB), Silver - Benjamin Whittaker (GBR), Bronze - Imam Khataev (ROC), Bronze - Loren Dominguez Alfonso (AZE)

Cycling, men's team pursuit: Gold - Italy, Silver - Denmark, Bronze - Australia

Equestrian, jumping: tbd

Sailing, men's 470: Gold - Australia, Silver - Sweden, Bronze - Spain

Sailing, women's 470: Gold - Great Britain, Silver - Poland, Bronze - France

Skateboarding, women's park: Gold - Sakura Yosokumi (JPN), Silver - Cocona Hiraki (JPN), Bronze - Sky Brown (GBR)

Swimming, 10k open water: Gold - Ana Marcela Cunha (BRA), Silver - Sharon van Rouwendaal (NED), Bronze - Kareena Lee (AUS)

Track and field, women's 400m hurdles: Gold - Sydney McLaughlin (USA), Silver - Dalilah Muhammad (USA), Bronze - Femke Bol (NED)

Track and field, women's 3000m steeplechase: Gold - Peruth Chemutai (UGA), Silver - Courtney Frerichs (USA), Bronze - Hyvin Kiyeng (KEN)

Track and field, men's hammer throw: tbd

Track and field, men's 800m: tbd

Track and field, men's 200m: tbd

Weightlifting, men's 109+kg: tbd

Wrestling, men's 67kg Greco-Roman: tbd

Wrestling, men's 87kg Greco-Roman: tbd

Wrestling, women's 62kg: tbd

Results

