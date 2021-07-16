Tokyo Countdown 8: 25 days, 25 amazing Olympic memories

The Tokyo Games are almost here. We individually revisit an amazing Olympic memory, per diem, over the 25-day leadup.

8 | Simone Manuel, U.S. Swim Trials in 2021

1st - 50m Freestyle Final

At U.S. trials, two days after failing to make the final in the 100m freestyle – an event in which she's the reigning Olympic gold medalist – Simone Manuel got a last-chance opportunity to make her second Games by successfully advancing to the final of the 50m freestyle.

The next night, on the final day of trials, she made it happen, winning the 50m free final by a hundredth of a second in 24.29 to shed an incredible amount of weight off her shoulders. Manuel won silver in the event at the 2016 Rio Games.

