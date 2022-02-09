Watch
Three Americans in top 10 after women's snowboard cross seeding round

Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images
Lindsey Jacobellis competes in the snowboard women's cross seeding run during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
Posted at 9:18 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 23:30:58-05

All four Americans finished in the top 16 in the seeding round of women’s snowboard cross. 

Stacy Gaskill, Lindsey Jacobellis and Faye Gulini placed in the top seven, and Meghan Tierney finished 16th. That wrapped up their action on the course in this round, as the top 16 finishers didn't need to make another run to determine seeding in the bracket.

All 32 riders will participate in the first knockout round later on Wednesday as medals will be awarded by the end of the day.  

Defending champion Michela Moiol of Italy led the seeding times at 1:22:19, followed by Britain’s Charlotte Bankes at 1:22:72 and Canada’s Meryeta Odine at 1:23:01.

Gaskill placed fourth at 1:23:14. Jacobellis, a five-time Olympian, came in fifth at 1:23:44 and Gulini was seventh at 1:23:98.

RESULTS

