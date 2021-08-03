Watch
Thompson-Herah attains double-double, Thomas bronze in 200m

AFP via Getty Images
AFP via Getty Images
TOPSHOT - Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah (R) crosses the finish line to win the women's 200m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)
Posted at 7:13 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 09:57:40-04

Elaine Thompson-Herah successfully defended her Olympic 200m gold Tuesday, adding to her Tokyo 100m title to achieve the elusive double-double and become the first woman to accomplish the feat in Games history.

The Jamaican won the 100m and 200m at the 2016 Rio Games and followed up with repeats in both events.

"It's been a rough week, I'm super tired, haven't slept after the 100m," she said after the race. "Honestly, I'm so tired, I'm so grateful. It's amazing."

American Gabby Thomas took bronze in 21.87 beating Thompson-Herah's countrywoman Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who was left off the podium.

Eighteen-year-old Christine Mboma of Namibia went from sixth to second in the last 20 meters to earn silver in 21.81.

Thompson-Herah's compatriot Usain Bolt completed a triple-triple in the two individual sprint events from Beijing to Rio.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

