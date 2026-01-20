Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
These bobsled brothers will slide together at the Milan Cortina Olympics – a dream 10 years in the making

Team Ammour won the four-man 2026 World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany.
Adam and Issam Ammour will compete together as part of the German team in bobsled at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games. They are just the most recent of a long list of siblings to participate in the sport. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

