Adam and Issam Ammour will compete together as part of the German team in bobsled at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games. They are just the most recent of a long list of siblings to participate in the sport. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
These bobsled brothers will slide together at the Milan Cortina Olympics – a dream 10 years in the making
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.