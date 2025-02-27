The 10 most stolen cars in Colorado as the crime decreases statewide, locally

COLORADO — Auto theft increased in Colorado by 144 percent between 2011 to 2020, however, law enforcement says thanks to specific changes, they're seeing the instances of crime fall both locally and statewide.

Colorado Springs Police say that the drop has been incremental, providing data that shows there were 831 fewer cars stolen in 2024 than in 2021.

The Springs and Pueblo see the third and fourth most stolen vehicles statewide behind Denver and Aurora, according to Colorado State Police.

They attribute the overall decline in stolen vehicles to new programs and technology including GPS tracking, the increased use of steering wheel locks, and driver awareness of the crime.

There is also a new law in place that raises the consequences of auto theft. The offense is no longer dependent on the value of the car, but in most cases, is considered a class three felony. That carries a maximum sentence of a dozen years in prison.

The ten most stolen vehicles in the state are:



Chevrolet Silverado Hyundai Elantra Hyundai Sonata GMC Sierra Ford F-250 Ford F-150 Kia Optima Kia Soul Honda Civic Kia Sportage

That list is according to Colorado State Police for vehicles stolen in 2024.

