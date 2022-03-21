Texas woman arrested after trying to give away 12-day-old baby on the street

A baby is in Family and Protective Services after her mother reportedly tried to give her away to a stranger Sunday night.

Claudia Canales said she was driving down Comanche Street in Corpus Christi when she saw a woman walking down the street with a baby "hanging on her arm."

KRIS 6 News

She proceeded to turn her car around to see if the woman needed help, the woman said she did and handed her the baby.

Canales said the woman told her she had just smoked marijuana and was unable to remember the last time the child ate and didn't have a bottle or formula with her.

The woman was detained after Canales said she called Corpus Christi Police Department officers.

Yessenia Cardenas faces child abandonment charges.

Canales said officials the infant is about 12 days old.