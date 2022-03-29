Watch
Texas Walmart employee goes viral by making ladies scream for ice cream

Posted at 8:33 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 22:34:42-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's not the milkshake bringing all the girls to the yard, it's Little Debbie's ice cream!

In a recent Facebook post from Walmart Corpus Christi-Saratoga, an employee is seen in front of a freezer holding “Little Debbie’s" ice cream.

A handsome one, according to the people in the comments section.

The young man has now gone viral on Facebook and has gained many fans. He is identified by his name badge as ‘Jose,’ and he has broken the Internet.

Jose has become a sensation throughout the Corpus Christi community. He is making all the women scream for this ice cream.

For a list of the variety of ice cream flavors Little Debbie offers, click here.

