Leading two sets to one with Poland on the ropes, it seemed the U.S. was on its way to its first Olympic final since 2008. But Poland, the top ranked team in the world, battled back and the Americans were relegated to the bronze medal match a heart-shattering five-set loss. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Team USA men's volleyball to play for bronze medal after brutal loss to Poland
