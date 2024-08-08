Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

Team USA men's volleyball to play for bronze medal after brutal loss to Poland

Team USA men's volleyball bows out after heartbreaking loss to Poland
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Maxwell Holt and Taylor Averill of the United States react after losing a Men's Semifinals match against Poland
Team USA men's volleyball bows out after heartbreaking loss to Poland
Posted
and last updated

Leading two sets to one with Poland on the ropes, it seemed the U.S. was on its way to its first Olympic final since 2008. But Poland, the top ranked team in the world, battled back and the Americans were relegated to the bronze medal match a heart-shattering five-set loss. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App