Switzerland erases late deficit to hand U.S. its third women's curling loss

Four points in the ninth end by Switzerland put Team USA in a hole they couldn’t climb out of in a 9-6 loss Tuesday during Session 9 of round-robin play.

The two teams were tied entering the eighth when the U.S. was able to put two on the board on a draw shot to go up 6-4.

The 2-point cushion seemed to put Team USA in the driver’s seat, but Switzerland proved why they’ve been the best team in the 2022 Games so far. Alina Paetz’s team sat three stones just above the button on the teams’ final throws. Tabitha Peterson’s final throw for Team USA hit its own guard at the top of the house, and Paetz finished the end with a takeout to give Switzerland four points and a new lead going into the final end.

Switzerland was lying three with just one U.S. stone remaining in the tenth, all just far enough apart to make it impossible for Peterson to get a double takeout and force extra ends.

The U.S. played a draw for one point in the third instead of blanking the end, tying the score at 2-2 early.

Switzerland made Team USA’s choice to take points worth it in the fourth, overshooting their hammer throw and sending it through the 4-foot to give the U.S. a steal of one and the lead.

The U.S. fell to 4-3 with the loss after starting the Olympics 3-0 in round-robin play. Team USA is now in a 3-way tie for third place with two round-robin games remaining. The top four teams will move on to the medal rounds.

Switzerland (6-1) extended its lead in the standings and moved one step closer to qualifying for the semifinals.

Team USA will return to the ice at 8:05 p.m. ET Tuesday to take on Canada. At the same time, Switzerland will face South Korea.

