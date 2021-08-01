Swimming Day 9 roundup: Dressel captures third individual gold

After eight days of memorable action from the Tokyo Aquatics Center, the Tokyo Olympics swimming competition comes to a close with the last session of finals Sunday.

But not before Caeleb Dressel put on one last show.

Having already amassed three gold medals in the 4x100m freestyle relay, 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly (in which he set a world record), Dressel upped his total to four in the 50m freestyle. With an win in the 4x100m medley relay, he would become the first Olympian not named Michael Phelps to win five gold medals at a single Games since 1988.

Australia's Emma McKeon also reached historic heights. With gold medals in the women's 50m freestyle and women's medley relay, joined Soviet gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya as just the second woman to win seven medals at single Olympics.

The other big story: could American Bobby Finke, surprise gold medalist in the 800 free, complete the distance double in the men's 1500? He absolutely could, with a monumental late charge to grab the lead.

Men's 50m Freestyle, Final

RESULT

Caeleb Dressel made good on every bit of his potential as an individual swimmer in Tokyo, winning the men's 50m freestyle to complete a three-for-three performance in his solo Olympic events.

Dressel swam the single length of the pool in 20.07, an Olympic record.

A pair of veterans followed Dressel for silver and bronze, 30-year-old Florent Manaudou of France and 32-year-old Brazilian Bruno Fratus. American Michael Andrew finished fourth.

Manadou's silver came .48 behind Dressel, a significant margin for the quickest of all swimming events.

Dressel has the potential for another medal, potentially another gold, later in the night in the men's 4x100m medley relay. Dressel will swim the butterfly leg.

Women's 50m Freestyle, Final

START LIST

Emma McKeon outran a loaded field which included 28 combined Olympic medals across all eight participants.

McKeon touched first in 23.81, an Olympic record. She won her third gold medal and her sixth total medal of the Tokyo Games. She will race for Australia in the women's medley relay.

Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom took silver for her first medal in Tokyo and fourth Olympic medal of her career.

Denmark's Pernille Blume, the Rio 2016 gold medalist in the event, took bronze.

American Abbey Weitzeil finished eighth in the final.

Men's 1500m Freestyle, Final

RESULT

Bobby Finke charged in the final length once again to win the men's 1500m freestyle and complete an unprecedented sweep of the distance swimming events in Tokyo.

Finke went 25.7 in the final 50 meters to surge past Germany's Florian Wellbrock and Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk to secure his second gold medal of the Olympics.

After coming from out of nowhere to win the inaugural Olympic men's 800m freestyle earlier in the week, Finke stayed firmly among the top three for the entirety of the mile-long swim to complete the distance double.

Katie Ledecky completed the first women's distance double, winning the inaugural women's 1500m freestyle and claiming her third straight 800m gold medal earlier at the Olympics.

Women 4x100m Medley Relay, Final

RESULT

It came down to the touch between the United States and Australia, as relay legend Cate Campbell pulled the Aussies back from a .25 deficit to chase down Abbey Weitzeil and win gold by .13.

Men's 4x100m Medley Relay, Final

START LIST

If the U.S. squad is going to help get Caeleb Dressel another gold medal in the last event in Tokyo, they're going to have to do so from Lane Eight after a lackluster performance in the heats.

Of course, those heats did not include Dressel, who has been saved for the final. Even with him, though, it will be a tall order for the Americans to vault six other nations for gold.

Great Britain, with X-factor breaststroke swimmer Adam Peaty, are the favorites for gold.