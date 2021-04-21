With another proposed Banning Lewis Ranch expansion, traffic remains top concern for neighbors

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another proposed development--which would bring thousands of homes to the Banning Lewis Ranch neighborhood--is one step closer to becoming a reality. But neighbors still have concerns they want addressed sooner, rather than later.

At its April meeting, Colorado Springs' Planning Commission voted to approve a zoning change request for yet another Banning Lewis Ranch expansion. This one, potentially bringing over 1,700 homes to an area south of Woodmen Road, and east of the future Banning Lewis Parkway, where Dublin Blvd. currently dead-ends.

“Typically you see a lot of antelope, and of course the cattle are out there and you see working cowboys and all that,” Falcon-area resident Barbara Airriess said. “That’s really nice to see, that’s one of the reasons for living out here.”

But in the Banning Lewis Ranch area, those days are almost gone

“I’m afraid that’s inevitable.” Airriess said.

In just the past couple years, neighbors have grown used to seeing to seeing massive subdivisions sprout up.

“Probably three or four that I know of, and they’re still building around us too,” Wolf Ranch neighborhood resident Mark Vigil said.

And just as ground breaks on the recently approved 2,000 home Banning Lewis Ranch North development, it’s already time to grow some more, with the 1700+ home expansion being approved by the planning commission.

“Traffic on Woodmen’s gonna be worse,” Vigil said.

The plans call to extend Dublin Blvd and Stetson Hills Blvd to the east, and would also bring the first sections of the new north/south banning lewis parkway.

But already--

“I take 24 typically to Constitution, and I just have to time it because the traffic has gotten really bad,” Airriess said.

Area residents say they’re concerned that expansions for Marksheffel Road, Highway 24, and Woodmen Road haven’t already happened.

“The Springs is… it’s getting bad,” VIgil said.

“I think El Paso County has a history of unchecked growth.”

And as they watch the face of they place they once knew transform--

“I would like to see truly sustainable growth,” Airriess said. “I would like to see affordable housing along with these zero lot line McMansions.”

--They know, it’s just a sign of the times.

“But, it’s progress,” Vigil said.

