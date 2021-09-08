Neighborhood Shopping Center off South Nevada opening soon, Sprouts Farmers Market also to come

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority approved a 50,000 sq. ft. development on South Nevada in 2015.

According to the developers, Equity Group, the first phase of the development, named Creekwalk, is set to be completed mid-October.

Equity Group Creekwalk image

It's all a part of the South Nevada Urban Renewal Plan, which was created to help improve and enhance the streetscape along Nevada St.

Retail developments will include a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Pacific Dental, MOD Pizza, Nekter Juice Bar, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, VEDA Salon & Spa, and The Oak Barrel Wines & Spirits.

A Sprouts Farmers Market will anchor the second phase of the development, Creekwalk North, when delivered in 2022.

Equity Group Creekwalk image

The new development is just steps outside Rebecca Whittaker's front door.

"It is fun that there will be new restaurants around and to have a place that there will be more entertainment than shopping," said Whittaker.

In a matter of five years, Whittaker has watched the area around her home grow in a major way.

"It seems like the city has moved to us. Now there is more people around, there is more fun things to do, there is somewhere to go to at night. It is fun!" said Whittaker.

Whittaker says the new development will have a little bit of something for everyone.

Nearby business owner, Shannon Bethel, says she looks forward to walking to Creekwalk for a bite to eat after a long day of work.

Bethel says, while it's been somewhat of a challenge owning a business on South Nevada, "We get a wide range of people coming in the door. We have had our windows broken." It is her hope the center will improve the streetscape outside her Pharmacy.

According to Equity Group, public improvements include: road widening with new and upgraded traffic signals (East Cheyenne Road), transmission electrical under grounding (South Nevada Avenue), sidewalks & pedestrian-friendly streetscape (Cascade Avenue, St. Elmo Avenue and South Nevada Avenue), and stormwater and utility upgrades.

