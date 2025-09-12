City of Colorado Springs announces cuts amid 2026 budget shortfall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs is taking early action to close a $31 million budget shortfall.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade announced several cost-cutting measures on Friday ahead of the 2026 budget cycle.

Some of those changes include the elimination of one percent, or 38 civilian positions in the city's workforce, as well as five scheduled, unpaid furlough days for all city employees, excluding anyone working in public safety.

The cuts also include the permanent closure of Meadows Park Community Center on the south side of the city.

City officials say the facility is no longer cost-effective, due to reduced program demand as well as the end of a key youth contract.

The community center will shut down on October 10th, and the closure is expected to save the city around 775 thousand dollars.

“Closing a long-standing community center is never easy, and we understand the emotional connection many residents have to Meadows Park. This decision followed extensive evaluation of both usage and operational capacity. With declining programming and nearby alternatives available, we made the difficult choice to consolidate in order to preserve the overall strength of our parks and recreation system. We remain committed to serving this community with care and continuity through our other centers and partners.” Britt Haley, Director of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services

The mayor said in the release that anyone who uses the community center is encouraged to use one of the three other options in the city:



Hillside Community Center,

Deerfield Hills Community Center

Westside Community Center

The mayor is set to present the 2026 budget to the city council on October 6.

The difference between Space Force and Space Command Do you know the difference between Space Command and Space Force? The difference between Space Force and Space Command

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.