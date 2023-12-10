City Council to discuss the question of 'Just how tall can you build in downtown Colorado Springs?'

Leaders with the Urban Planning Neighborhood Services Department will present to the city council existing building height regulations during a work session on Monday.

This conversation, without any ordinances to vote on, comes on the heels of a revamped proposal for a high-rise apartment building in downtown Colorado Springs.

Developers propose a 36-story apartment building on the southwest corner of Sahwatch Street and Costilla Street. It's an update to an earlier plan to build a 25-story complex, which was changed to meet financial needs.

The idea of a 36-story building may not be appealing to most residents, but there is nothing in the city zoning code to restrict the height of buildings in the heart of downtown.

There are also no requirements in place mandating that city views be preserved as it grows, contrary to popular belief.

Although the city's founders put no restrictions in place to protect the city’s mountain views, they are not ignored when considering proposed developments, Colorado Springs City Urban Planning Manager Ryan Tefertiller previously told News5.

He offered Pikes Peak Avenue, as an example, which maintains a direct view of its namesake along with many high-rise buildings lining the downtown stretch of the road.

Back in 2016, the possibility of imposing downtown height restrictions arose during the Experience Downtown Colorado Springs project but did not make it into the final draft.

The topic is expected to come up again as the city planning staff works on updating the Form-Based Code, a multi-year project for city planners and staff. The code aims to regulate development to achieve a specific physical urban form; an ideal for what leaders want Colorado Springs to look like.

The process of updating the code includes stakeholder vetting and a public hearing process. The City Council could see the proposed updates in the first half of 2024.

If it's approved at 36 stories, the newly proposed apartment tower will be the highest downtown building by far.

Currently, the tallest buildings approved under Form-Based Zoning in Colorado Springs are the 10-story Hilton Garden Inn, the 7-story Weidner Apartments, the 7-story Narrate Mixed Use building to be built at Nevada and Cimarron, and the 7-story Cimarron Apartments.

Buildings outside of downtown are subject to height limits, but Tefertiller said, not those in the heart of the city.

"On the edges, you're restricted to four stories, going inward you can go up to six stories, ten stories, and then in the central part of the form-based zone there is not a maximum building [height],” said Tefertiller.

City zoning has the downtown area categorized into sectors of central, corridor, and transition.

City of Colorado Springs Planning and Neighborhood Services This graphic from the City of Colorado Springs Planning and Neighborhood Services Department shows the Form-Based Zoning Sectors in downtown.

The location of the proposed 36-story high rise is across the street from the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum, well within the central corridor which has a minimum height of 2 stories and an unlimited maximum height for apartment buildings, civic buildings, and mixed-use buildings.

In comparison, the corridor sector (orange in the above graphic) has a max height of 10 stories, transition zone (pink) is 6 stories maximum, and transition zone 2 (yellow) is 4 stories.

As part of the presentation before the council next week, planners have provided comparisons to other United States cities which include the number of stories, overall height, year of completion, and the primary purpose of the top 10 buildings located in downtown areas. Those cities are Albuquerque, Boise, Omaha, Kansas City, Reno, and Tulsa. Much closer to home is Denver for which the planners have provided information on the top 50 tallest buildings.

You can read the deck for the upcoming Dec 11 presentation for yourself (PDF)

